Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Stake Lowered by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,038 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $14.26 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $424.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

