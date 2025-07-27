Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 81.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,008 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 17.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $204,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 0.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Invesco by 11.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 1.4% in the first quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 72,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. TD Cowen raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

