Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXH. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 629.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 510,700.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $24.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $24.36.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.