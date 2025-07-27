iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stake Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 317.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,925 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 2,194.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in iRobot by 2,040.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. iRobot Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $151.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

