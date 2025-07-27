iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILCB. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 506,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,076,000 after buying an additional 134,191 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 130,531 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,060,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 339.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21,394 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.00. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $88.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

