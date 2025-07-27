iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Kentucky Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $34.66 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

