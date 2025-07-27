JMP Securities Raises Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $195.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.71.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $177.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.10 and its 200 day moving average is $150.52. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone purchased 1,189,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.04. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,388,604.62. This trade represents a 39.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 37,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,849,769 shares of company stock valued at $54,932,307 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 519,669.1% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 70,132,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,490,411,000 after purchasing an additional 70,118,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,997,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,504,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,637,266,000 after purchasing an additional 444,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,016,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,707,000 after purchasing an additional 681,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,987,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,032,400,000 after purchasing an additional 371,677 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.