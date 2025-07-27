John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 190 shares.The stock last traded at $39.55 and had previously closed at $41.31.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 5.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.71.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $442.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.81%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

See Also

