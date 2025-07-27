Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Given New $297.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $280.00 to $297.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JLL. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.43.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $265.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.66. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $194.36 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,468,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 938,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,960,000 after purchasing an additional 501,716 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,062,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,298,000 after purchasing an additional 357,469 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 395,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,008,000 after buying an additional 260,847 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $53,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

