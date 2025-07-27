JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $298.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $299.59. The stock has a market cap of $829.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

