JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $298.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $299.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

