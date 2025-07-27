JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $25.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on Mattel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. Mattel has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $22.07.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 7.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 11.8% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 667,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 70,542 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 90.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, 111 Capital increased its holdings in Mattel by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

