Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James Financial currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KARO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Karooooo stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Karooooo had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Karooooo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Karooooo’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karooooo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Karooooo during the 4th quarter worth $635,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Karooooo by 1,727.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Karooooo during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Karooooo during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

