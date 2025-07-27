Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James Financial currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KARO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KARO
Karooooo Trading Up 0.3%
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Karooooo had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
Karooooo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Karooooo’s payout ratio is 62.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karooooo
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Karooooo during the 4th quarter worth $635,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Karooooo by 1,727.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Karooooo during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Karooooo during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.
About Karooooo
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Karooooo
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Crypto Skeptics Can Still Win Big With These Risk-Limiting ETFs
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Discounted Steel Stocks You Can DCA Into Today
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Could Baker Hughes Be an Unlikely Winner in Drone Defense Boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.