Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HBNC. Wall Street Zen raised Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Stock Performance

Shares of HBNC opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $687.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp (IN)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 4,298.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,506,000 after purchasing an additional 91,476 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp (IN)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

