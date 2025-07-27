Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Stock

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lazard from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price objective on Lazard and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of LAZ opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Lazard has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Lazard had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Lazard by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 164.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

