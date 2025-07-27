Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Kellanova by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellanova by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $9,113,931.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,784,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,735,082.08. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,374,996 shares of company stock valued at $111,198,218 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.62. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.28. Kellanova has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

