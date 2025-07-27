Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,517,000 after buying an additional 22,116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after buying an additional 250,085 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 22.5%

Shares of FIX opened at $689.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.92 and a 12 month high of $699.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $514.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 9.01%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $6,474,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 198,046 shares in the company, valued at $85,488,536.36. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,156. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

