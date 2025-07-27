Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Centene by 64.1% during the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 44.7% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 51.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 249,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,159,000 after buying an additional 84,899 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.94.

Shares of CNC opened at $28.36 on Friday. Centene Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

