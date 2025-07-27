Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KFRC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Kforce Stock Performance

KFRC stock opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Kforce has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $71.48.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $330.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David L. Dunkel acquired 1,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 517,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,555,036.20. This represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kforce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 1,069.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 336.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

