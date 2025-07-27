Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,010 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,587 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,862,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $304,633,000 after buying an additional 3,224,455 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Kinross Gold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 237,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Kinross Gold by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,023,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,355 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Kinross Gold by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 120,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 43,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $16.52.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on KGC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

