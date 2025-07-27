Knowles (NYSE:KN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.66, but opened at $20.40. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Knowles shares last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 221,509 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $95,651.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 111,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,683.50. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 6.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,220,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 70,078 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 283.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 26.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 39.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 6.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.41 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.95 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 4.40%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

