LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,621 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,241,000 after buying an additional 2,574,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,525,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 250,409 shares during the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 3,248,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 682,678 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,094,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,020,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 471,338 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 0.4%

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $183.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LZ shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

