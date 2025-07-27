Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $86.75, but opened at $76.50. Liberty Broadband shares last traded at $71.36, with a volume of 352,322 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 88.10% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.9% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 165,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

