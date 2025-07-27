Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 472 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $298.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $299.59. The company has a market capitalization of $829.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

