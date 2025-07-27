Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 4.6%

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $50.57.

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,551.68. This trade represents a 72.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 4,595.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 19,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,277,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 155,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 26,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.