Mainstream Capital Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,041 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.6% of Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 38.2% during the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 87,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 477,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,690,000 after acquiring an additional 24,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. HSBC cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1%

NVDA opened at $173.50 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $174.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $12,715,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,123,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,851,566.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,114,800 shares of company stock valued at $760,553,003 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

