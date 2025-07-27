MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Price Target Raised to $18.00

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on MaxLinear and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

MaxLinear Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 55.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $108.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 6,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $63,138.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 74,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,948. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 78.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,188,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 22,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

