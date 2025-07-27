Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 84 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.66 and its 200 day moving average is $208.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,871,223. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

