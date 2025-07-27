MediciNova’s (MNOV) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MNOV. B. Riley upgraded MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on MediciNova in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MediciNova

MediciNova Trading Up 17.7%

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.40.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MediciNova by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 84,963 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MediciNova by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.