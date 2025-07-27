MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MeridianLink were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLNK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MeridianLink by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,443,000 after purchasing an additional 310,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MeridianLink by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 107,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MeridianLink by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 69,083 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 42,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 469,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 93,494 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

MLNK stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. MeridianLink, Inc. has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $25.33.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $81.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

