Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 7.6% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $173.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $213.88 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.77 and its 200 day moving average is $214.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

