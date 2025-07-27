Middlefield Banc’s (MBCN) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $33.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Middlefield Banc Price Performance

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.41. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlefield Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

