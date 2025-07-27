Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.32.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $193.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

