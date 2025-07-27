Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 12.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 17.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $278.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.71. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.34 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $581.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.07 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MORN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

In other Morningstar news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total value of $61,968.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,254.80. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $381,923.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 9,427,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,820,290.72. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,569 shares of company stock worth $16,333,474. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

