Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 307.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 184.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

MWA stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.30 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,110 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,461.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,160.20. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $181,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

