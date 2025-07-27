Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $101.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $94.84 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average of $80.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $187,702.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,475.52. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 211,405 shares in the company, valued at $17,552,957.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,613 shares of company stock worth $1,874,659. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,979,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,037,000 after buying an additional 403,248 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,433,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,115,000 after buying an additional 993,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,018,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,783,000 after purchasing an additional 257,465 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.2% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,693,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,487,000 after purchasing an additional 101,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

