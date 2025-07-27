New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 6,300 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,744 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,228,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,442,000 after acquiring an additional 53,476 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,259 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after purchasing an additional 67,010 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,208,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,879,000 after purchasing an additional 121,923 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 964,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 47,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 700,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 5.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

