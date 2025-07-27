New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,000 Shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 32.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $51.98.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

In other news, Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 25,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $903,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 90,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,585.80. The trade was a 21.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 130,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $5,340,464.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 4,570,985 shares in the company, valued at $187,090,416.05. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $15,891,651. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tutor Perini from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

