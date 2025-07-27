New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 77.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,191 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $13.00 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.09 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 176,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,598.72. The trade was a 12.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

