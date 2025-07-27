New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $987,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Atlanticus by 28,426.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,828,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Atlanticus from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $760.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.83. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.24 million. Analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Corporation will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

