New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,815,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,842,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $5,055,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $3,747,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 950,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 426,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JELD. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.34.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $440.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,250,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,448,633.78. This represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

