New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $207,000 Stock Position in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NACCO Industries were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NACCO Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th.

NACCO Industries Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NC stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $300.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.67.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.63%.

NACCO Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.81%.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

