New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NPK. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,035,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,469,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 14,007.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $104.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.00. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.80 and a fifty-two week high of $110.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $103.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

