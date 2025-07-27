New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $293,000 Position in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ING Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in ING Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ING Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ING Group by 83.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ING opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. ING Group, N.V. has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Group Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

