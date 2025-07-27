New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $384,000 Stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thryv were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Thryv by 5,199.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thryv by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 76,894 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.94. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.46). Thryv had a negative return on equity of 51.25% and a negative net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Thryv’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THRY. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Thryv from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Thryv from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thryv from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Thryv

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 586,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,976.20. This represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thryv

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.