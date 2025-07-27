New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in 89BIO were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in 89BIO by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,514,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,838 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 89BIO by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,202,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,052 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of 89BIO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,478,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after purchasing an additional 99,513 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in 89BIO by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,478,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,660,000 after buying an additional 3,711,737 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 89BIO by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,692,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,514,000 after buying an additional 686,054 shares during the period.

Get 89BIO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded 89BIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89BIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

89BIO Price Performance

Shares of ETNB opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 18.03, a current ratio of 18.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. 89BIO has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.28.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 89BIO will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 89BIO news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $115,280.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 309,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,191.28. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

89BIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 89BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.