New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $164,000 Investment in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

FMS stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7871 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.89%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

