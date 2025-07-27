New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 19,300 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,632,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TeraWulf by 1,760.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,178,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,228 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $24,371,000. Metavasi Capital LP purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $1,132,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 133,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jones Trading began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of WULF opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. TeraWulf Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 3.11.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 42.09% and a negative net margin of 94.09%. TeraWulf’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

