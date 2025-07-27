New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 3,298 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ProPetro by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 100,858 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 148,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 35,193 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PUMP. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on shares of ProPetro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

ProPetro stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $622.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $359.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

