New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 25.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 341,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 70,278 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 873,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,597,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,768,000 after buying an additional 846,937 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NextDecade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Shares of NextDecade stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.08. NextDecade Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

